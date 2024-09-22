Enriching educational environment

[Source: Supplied]

In a heartwarming demonstration of alumni solidarity, the Queen Victoria School Old Boys class of 2011 has successfully launched a book drive to address a significant gap in the school’s library resources.

The initiative, sparked by a conversation with a student who raised concerns over the lack of engaging books, has led to the donation of much-needed reading materials to the school, marking the beginning of an ongoing project to enrich the school’s educational environment.

According to the representative of the QVS class of 2011, Josua Waqainabete, the alumni worked tirelessly over the span of a month to collect and deliver a significant volume of books.

“This was more than just us trying to do something to the school that had nurtured us during our high school years. So I believe time was a big issue that we had to encounter.”

Inspired by the success of the book drive, the alumni are already planning the next phase which is the collection of reference books in November.

QVS Vice Principal Matia Loga expresses optimism that the book drive will significantly benefit students.

“I believe it will help the students because, as we know, English is the core of every other subject. If they are good in English, they will be good in every other subject that they will do in the school.”

The book drive was led by members of the QVS Old Boys class of 2011, who, after realizing the extent of the issue, mobilized the broader QVS Old Boys community, families, and friends worldwide, contributing to the success of the drive.