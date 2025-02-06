Engaging KC to cost $15k-$20k says Mason

Senior Barrister Janet Mason and Barbara Malimali

Engaging the King’s Counsel for an opinion in the Commission of Inquiry into Barbara Malimali can cost $15,000 to $20,000 of taxpayers’ money.

This was highlighted by Senior Barrister Janet Mason, who is seeking an opinion from the King’s Counsel regarding a move to have Malimali step aside as FICAC Commissioner while the hearing continues.

Mason says the case is not that complicated and will not cost a lot, but engaging the King’s Counsel is important.

The COI wants Malimali to step aside following the termination of a key FICAC witness.

The Judicial Services Commission had earlier stated it does not have the power to suspend Malimali; however, yesterday another meeting took place, and they stated that the result has been sent to the COI.

Mason says the COI has not received anything yet.

“Oh, we haven’t received a response. I think they were referring to their previous response when they said.”

Mason adds that they are waiting for a quotation regarding the costs to engage the King’s Counsel.

Malimali is giving evidence today and will continue until tomorrow.