Employment productivity issues increase in Fiji

[Source: FCEF]

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation has noted that productivity among Fijians in the workforce is an issue.

FCEF Research Officer Savenaca Baro says that FCEF has discovered trends of people taking frequent leaves from work and arriving late.

The research officer says this is not the case for Fijians employed, and positive remarks have been given to them.

“In Fiji, we know that productivity is an issue; let’s call a spade a spade. But here have been discussions where we have seen our people; hearing from colleges abroad, these people are one of the most hardworking people.”

Baro states that there is an urgent need to create a productivity narrative, and it starts with Fijians instilling good morals in their homes.