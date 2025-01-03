Elevator malfunctions cause surgery delays at CWM Hospital

Colonial War Memorial Hospital

Concerns have emerged regarding recurring elevator malfunctions at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, leading to significant delays for patients awaiting surgery.

Vatuwaqa, Suva resident Andrew Bolakoro shared his experience after accompanying a relative who was scheduled for surgery at the hospital.

According to Bolakoro, his relative’s surgery was delayed for three days due to a backlog of patients, with many others waiting because of elevator issues at the hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

Bolakoro claims that surgeons, during their rounds, confirmed that the elevator has been an ongoing problem for over a month, repeatedly breaking down and undergoing repairs.

“And even the patients and their families, they were quite frustrated about this whole delay, because of the facilities, which was the elevator, especially since the ward is on the third floor, the highest floor of the hospital. So they needed the elevator to transport patients up and down from the ward to get their surgeries done and then back to the ward.”

International Women’s Association Fiji President Judy Compain confirmed that her group had raised funds to help fix the elevator, but their offer was turned down.

She is calling for urgent action from the Ministry of Health to address the issue.

We have sent questions to Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. Jemesa Tudravu who is yet to comment on the matter.