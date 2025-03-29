Eid brings calls for greater compassion

[File Photo]

As the holy month of Ramadan nears its conclusion, Nasinu Muslim College’s Urdu teacher, Abdul Rasheed stresses the importance of empathy, compassion and unity within the community.

Rasheed emphasizes that the act of fasting serves as a reminder of the struggles faced by the less fortunate.

He highlights how the physical experience of hunger and thirst enables individuals to connect with those living in poverty.

He states that Eid should be seen as an opportunity to extend kindness and help those in need, regardless of their religious background.

“When we fast, we understand what it feels like to go without food and water, which opens our hearts to the needs of others. Eid is a celebration of humanity and brotherhood. It’s not just about religion; it’s about helping one another and fostering compassion.”

Rasheed is encouraging the community to practice kindness, reflecting on how such actions contribute to a better society.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Muslim League states that attempts will be made to sight the new moon tomorrow to determine if Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated next Monday or Tuesday.

