EIA workshop to foster solutions

Permanent Secretary for Environment Dr Sivendra Michael

The purpose of the Environmental Assessment Workshops is to devise a clear understanding of the regulations and laws in place.

This was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Environment Dr Sivendra Michael during the opening of the Environmental Impact Assessment roundtable discussions yesterday.

Michaels says they have been conducting workshops across all the divisions.

He states they are aware of the challenges and concerns in terms of the processes in place however they are bounded by law.

The Environment PS states that this workshop will help unpack and enable the stakeholders to custodians of the wider nation.

He also emphasized on the need to conserve and ensure that our environment is not only sustainable but also for the currently generation but for the future generations as well.