EFL workers secure a five percent pay rise and new benefits

Energy Fiji Limited and the Fiji Electricity Workers Association have concluded negotiations on the 2025 Log of Claims, resulting in improved benefits for union members effective last month.

The association represents EFL tradespersons, staff, and senior staff.

Following constructive negotiations throughout 2025, both parties reached an agreement in principle in December.

EFL Chief Executive Fatiaki Gibson says in the spirit of mutual trust, the company implemented salary increments and associated benefits during the second pay cycle of this year, backdated to January 1st.

He adds that this early implementation reflected a shared understanding that agreements would be honored while formal documentation was finalized.

The agreed outcomes include a five percent increase in base salary and allowances, additional employer FNPF contributions based on years of service, and provisions allowing the use of sick leave accrued over the previous two years.

The agreement also introduces 24-hour personal accident insurance for tradespersons and Liveline Linespersons.

Gibson says the increased FNPF contributions provide a long-term benefit that strengthens retirement security for employees.

The Memorandum of Agreement, executed on January 30th, formally records the terms settled in December.

This outcome reflects the respectful relationship between EFL and FEWA, grounded in transparency and established collective bargaining processes.

