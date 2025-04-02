EFL to reapply for tariff review

Energy Fiji Limited will re-apply for a review on tariffs this year.

This means they would like to increase electricity rates.

EFL Chair Rokoseru Nabalarua says Fiji still has the lowest electricity tariff compared to New Zealand and Australia.

He says despite higher living costs and increase in wage rate, EFL did not have the opportunity as their application was rejected about two years ago.

Nabalarua says there is a need for review to keep electricity running smoothly.

“Power is very essential. You don’t like to be like some of these Pacif-ic Islands that are running out of power because they haven’t invested back into the infrastructure. And surely for us, we want to do it. The funding will be both from what currently exists and more funding that we have to look for.”

Over the years, Fiji’s electricity tariff has seen minimal adjustments.

It was revised in 2010 and partly in 2011, then lowered in 2013. Between 2013 and 2019, there were no changes.

In 2019, the tariff went up by 2.74 percent and since then, the rate remains the same.

Nabalarua says EFL is working to reduce the impact on customers and ensure Fiji does not face power shortages.

The tariff review request will be sent to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

