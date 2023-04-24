Effective tourism marketing needed: FHTA

The tourism sector needs more value-driven marketing to attract more visitor arrivals.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says a more targeted marketing approach will enable the industry to attract more visitors who can stay for longer and spend more money.

“We need to be making sure that we are giving our tourism office enough budget so that they can do the correct marketing in the right markets that we would like to tap into. It’s not just the traditional markets, it’s also the markets that might not have tapped into before.”

Article continues after advertisement

Lockington says a lot of strategies and plans are going into developing the right effective marketing for Fiji’s tourism sector.

Meanwhile the tourism industry is expected to have an 85 percent recovery this year with visitor arrivals in the first three months of this year reaching pre-pandemic levels.