University life contributes to mental health issues among students

Mental health issues among students and staff at universities have seen a concerning rise in recent years, prompting calls for urgent and empathetic attention.

Head of the Medical Science School at Fiji National University, Doctor Mai Ling Perman, emphasizes the need to address this growing issue, as universities are meant to be hubs of growth, learning, exploration, and discovery, where students and faculty members flourish academically, intellectually, and emotionally.

She says that, however, these aspirations come with a harsh reality, as mental health challenges also affect students and teachers, often resulting in anxiety, depression, burnout, and various other mental health conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

“We do see students who, we think, because of those struggles, are not able to prioritize their learning and performance well. It’s not an individual solution. It should be everyone in the community, basically your friends, teachers, and families, because they are all interrelated.”

Doctor Perman underscores a crucial point, saying mental health holds equal importance to academic success and demanding a safe and inclusive environment for all.

As World Mental Health Day approaches, Fijians are urged to foster a stigma-free, inclusive environment and remember: It’s okay not to be okay.