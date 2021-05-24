Home

Education

Universities notified of students academic status

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 24, 2022 4:45 pm
The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service says universities have been notified that 2,368 students on state loans and scholarships are on probation.

TSLS Acting Chief Executive Doctor Hasmukh Lal says his team has reached out to students about their poor academic performance.

He says students have reported pandemic-related trauma and job loss of parents affecting studies – but online teaching gaps have also been identified.

Article continues after advertisement

“Pandemic is one, job loss of parents, the trauma caused by the pandemic in terms of the challenges faced in terms of the learning-teaching some students they found that the online learning was not effective.”

Lal says they have also discussed the feedback they received with the heads of high education institutions.

“All the universities have put their own learning support program, which they will be working with these students. Plus TSLS has got its own support program, where we’ll be you know, collaborating with the universities.”

Meanwhile, Dr Lal adds TSLS is required by law to fill the quota set by the government for toppers and student loans.

