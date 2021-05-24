TSLS works on incomplete forms

Home

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 24, 2022 12:30 pm
The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service (TSLS) continues to receive incomplete forms from students.

Acting Chief Executive Doctor Hasmukh Lal says this is a challenge as it is causing delays in processing and also in issuing confirmation letters to students.

Lal says it is important for students to register and fill out the TSLS online application portal.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can understand that maybe the father is working and the mother is not working, but parents are required to submit the parental income for both and so where the mother is not working, for example, the students can upload the statutory declaration from the mother, signed by a justice of peace that the mother is not working. That’s the problem that we see in terms of the incomplete applications.”

He says the application portal clearly outlines the information that students need to fill out in order to qualify for the two government-funded assistance programs.

The acting chief executive adds that students are required to fill out their personal details, a program of study, the scheme that they are applying for, whether it be toppers or a loan scheme, the highest qualification they have attained, income details of their guardians or parents and also the application summary.

Upon successful submission of the online application, Lal says the applicants will be notified on the application landing page. He says if the form is incomplete, the documents will be stated and will be available for the applicant to check and update.

 

