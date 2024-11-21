The FEYE results to be out tomorrow

Fiji Eighth Year Examination provisional results will be released tomorrow and Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says they have recorded a 69 percent pass rate this year compared to 67 percent in 2023.

A total of 18,968 students sat for the examination across 712 centres.

Radrodro says the results are provisional for 30 days, providing an opportunity for students to request a mark recount at a fee of $5 per subject or a remark at a rate of $25 per subject.

Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro [File Photo]

Exam results can be accessed through: www.examresults.gov.fj using each student’s unique examination identification number and personal credentials.

He adds that students who encounter difficulties in accessing their online results can visit their respective schools or District Education Office from tomorrow at 8am onwards.

The Education Minister extends his congratulations to all students, parents, guardians, teachers, school management committees, ancillary staff, and all stakeholders for their dedication throughout the educational journey.

The Ministry encourages parents, guardians, and teachers to provide the necessary support to students as they make informed decisions regarding their future academic and career paths.