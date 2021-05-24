Students given until tomorrow to upload offer letters

Around 949 students are yet to upload their final offer letters and bond forms on the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service online portal.

TSLS Acting Chief Executive, Doctor Hasmukh Lal says students have until tomorrow to upload the final documents in order to confirm their sponsorship.

Lal says they have issued 2, 875 offer letters to students.

He adds 512 are for scholarships, 1347 are loan offers for the Degree programs and 1016 are for Technical and Vocational Education and Training programs.

“Our last processing day for the offer letter is on April 8 and we’ve extended this from April 1 to April 8 after consulting all the high education institutions so if these students do not submit their signed offer letters and bond forms, that means they will not be eligible for the confirmation of their sponsorship.”

The acting Chief Executive says 1926 students have completed their offer letters and responded to the additional queries raised by TSLS.