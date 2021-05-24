Students encouraged to choose career path wisely 

Students are advised to make wise decisions and choose a career path in fields where jobs are available.

This was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Education, Anjeela Jokhan, stressing that counselling is one of the critical areas lacking qualified professionals.

Dr Jokhan says the job market is vast but students need to be definite about their choice of employment.

“There are areas and in fact, we have published twice at least to say this area has surplus people, and here are areas that we need people coming in so let’s hope the students make better choices.”

She adds it is important to assist the young to follow the right path.

The Ministry of Education has been encouraging younger individuals to pursue a career in counselling as there is a lack in the market.

The Ministry has 35 qualified counselors and is working with other partners such as UNICEF, NGOs, and Medical Services Pacific to provide relevant training.