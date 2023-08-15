PS for Education stresses importance of literacy

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca says that it is incumbent upon school leaders to establish a learning and learner-conducive environment that safeguards the well-being and development of our young individuals.

Highlighting a concern that has caught the attention of educators and policymakers alike, Kuruleca expresses her disquiet about the substantial number of non-readers found in both primary and secondary schools.

Drawing from research findings that have consistently reinforced the importance of literacy, she asserts that reading plays a pivotal role in a child’s cognitive and emotional development.

“As leaders, your role in identifying students who require intervention programs is important. Identify them early through an integrated health and education system. Call on your colleagues across the sectors. Seek clarity. Be child-centred. Be a teacher and be teachable. Be the transformational leader.”

She says the correlation between regular reading and enhanced academic performance has prompted educators and parents to take proactive steps to inculcate a love for reading in young learners.

Kuruleca adds that in an age marked by rapid technological advancements, the focus on foundational skills like reading and numeracy remains steadfast.