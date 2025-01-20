PM opens new North HECF office

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka today officially opened the Higher Education Commission Fiji office in Labasa.

Rabuka says this is a significant milestone for the North, as it provides greater access to educational opportunities in the division.

He states that the people of the North are fortunate to have a HECF office at the grassroots level, which will serve as a valuable resource for students seeking quality higher education guidance.

Rabuka commended HECF and the Ministry of Education for this initiative, highlighting its potential to drive progress, empowerment, and increased opportunities in the North.

The new office currently has three staff members, with plans for further expansion in the near future.

The office will also support the nine higher education providers in Vanua Levu, aligning with the government’s commitment to achieving sustainable development goals.