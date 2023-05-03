Pandemic brought new challenges: Tubuna

University students. [File Photo]

Transforming the education system is a response to the crisis that education in Fiji is facing.

While speaking at the Fiji National Education Summit Workshop, Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna says the COVID-19 pandemic has brought new challenges to the way in which education is delivered.

Tubuna says the pandemic has caused a wide gap in access to technologies as a tool for learning, therefore creating issues of equity in learning opportunities and access.

He adds that children and youth in Fiji need to learn how to adapt to a fast-changing environment due to globalization and the climate crisis.

The theme of the workshop, “Transforming Our Education System: Building and Supporting Skilled and Resilient Young Fijians,” is to transform Fiji’s education system to enhance learning outcomes.

According to the Assistant Minister, the Fiji National Education Summit will also provide an opportunity to rethink the school curriculum.