Minister salutes teachers

[File Photo]

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro has saluted all the teachers in the country for being the heroes and heroines in the lives of our children.

In his message on World Teachers Day, Radrodro says the children spend the majority of their waking hours with teachers, and they play an important role in inspiring, guiding and mentoring them.

The Minister thanked the teachers for shaping the minds and futures of our children.

Radrodro says the tasks sometimes will be challenging, and he is urging teachers to continue to go above and beyond.

He stresses that the teachers are true heroes and deserve all the recognition and gratitude.