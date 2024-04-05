Graduates aim for brighter future

Mele Tawake

Fifty-eight-year-old Mele Tawake was among the 263 females who graduated from Pacific Polytech, proving that education has no age limit.

Tawake who has been a market vendor for the past 12 embarked on a new chapter, seeking to leverage her newfound skills to achieve economic empowerment and support her family.

The mother of three dropped out of primary school only two pursue her education at the age of 58. She could not hold on to her emotions while proudly holding her certificate.

She says Pacific Polytech provided her with the tools that she needed to enhance her skills.

“I left school when I was only 14 and this is my first education certificate. I am so proud of what I have achieved. It is actually a start of a new era for me, given that I can work in any hotels. I graduated from housekeeping.”

22-year-old Asesela Qiolevu was also among the graduates who despite facing challenges pursued his education and obtained competency in front office operation.

“I had difficulties and faced hard times when I was in school. But my mom encouraged me to continue with my studies.”

Qiolevu hopes the skills he learnt will undoubtedly be invaluable as he seeks to achieve greater economic security.