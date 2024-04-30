Suva businesses gear up for Fiji Finals

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel

Businesses in Suva are expecting a buzz in the coming days as the Fiji Finals draws closer.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says sports merchandise will be affordable this year as there are a variety of items to pick from.

He adds school flags, clappers, wristbands, and t-shirts are in demand.

Article continues after advertisement

“We believe that the prices we have maintained over the last few years. We have eased our prices, which should be affordable, and we have a system to give back to the schools as well.”

Patel expects the city to become busier as the West and North schools will be coming for the Games.

“But we can hear a lot of schools are coming into Suva, and a lot of people are coming in. We have heard the stadium has sold out, so as the city as a whole, we are expecting a lot of people in the town, so it will be a buzz.”

Patel states many businesses look forward to big events to be able to make extra cash.