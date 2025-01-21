Extra school fees banned

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has directed all schools not to charge levies or additional fees to students and parents.

This stance is also supported by the Fijian Teachers Association.

Responding to concerns raised by FBC News, Radrodro states that this directive is non-negotiable.

“Every school has been advised not to request levy or additional fees as part of their enrolment in a new year.”

FTA General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga has urged school heads to comply, noting the financial strain parents face with the high costs of stationery and uniforms as they prepare for the new school year.

He says that school management must avoid imposing fees that could delay student enrollment.

The 2025 school year officially starts next Tuesday.