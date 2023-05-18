Developing skills gap data priority for new FHEC Chair

Developing skills gap data in Fiji is a key area the new Fiji Higher Education Commission Chair Steven Chand wants to achieve during his tenure.

Chand, who was appointed last month, says they need to have research-based data on this as it’s critical for students and parents in choosing a career pathway.

Chand believes that the focus should now be on Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as 80% of students are moving in that direction.

“This is to ensure that we are able to fill in the major gaps now that are being caused by the exodus of professionals from Fiji.”

The new chair understands there is a lot of work that needs to be done.

Chand together with FHEC Director, Dr. Rohit Kishore, are currently visiting secondary schools around the country talking to teachers and looking at the curriculum.