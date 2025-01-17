Concerns rise over repeal of automatic progression

The call to repeal the automatic progression policy in Fiji’s education system has raised concerns about its potential impact on students’ emotional well-being and academic development.

President of the Fiji Head Teachers Association Johnson Rura has voiced strong reservations, warning that students who are held back to repeat the same class for multiple years could face significant challenges, including low self-esteem.

He says this situation may also lead to peer rejection, creating a stigma that could affect students’ long-term confidence and engagement in their education.

Article continues after advertisement

Rura adds that parents and teachers have expressed mixed reactions to the repeal of the automatic progression policy, as they believe the repeal will place significant pressure on teachers, which could negatively impact their ability to effectively deliver in schools.

“Behavioral issues, which may contribute to bullying, will also increase because the ratio within the class will increase, the workload on the teacher will increase, and it will also affect the delivery by the teacher.”

He also emphasised the need for a review and realignment of the school curriculum, as it is currently congested.

Fiji Teachers Union president Sashi Shandil says that the policy could have disastrous effects on parents, as it may place a financial burden on them by requiring them to cover the same costs for a child to attend the same class year after year.

“And of course, if not addressed, that will lead to mental health problems, including drug use and other social issues that we are always talking about. We can also have negative thought patterns.”

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, says that the ministry’s aim in repealing automatic progression from the education system is to ensure that students achieve the learning outcomes and competencies required at a particular level before advancing to the next academic level.

Radrodro adds that after collecting data from online surveys and reviews from consultations, the ministry will then decide whether to submit a paper for endorsement at the Cabinet regarding the repeal of the policy.