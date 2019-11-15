Barefoot College expected to be completed soon

The Barefoot College that is currently under construction in Macuata is expected to be completed by year end.

Gender and Climate Change officer of the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Ravulo Naulumatua says this is the first to be constructed in the Pacific.

Naulumatua says upon completion, the Barefoot College will help educate women to be sustainable and help their communities.

“So this will be an institution that will train women in solar electrification and train women to help in the electrification of their communities.”

The government continues to roll out solar home systems throughout the country and Barefoot College graduates will help in its maintenance.

Naulumatua says the total cost of the project is $4.6 million and is co-funded by the Fijian government and government of India.