Early screening key for women’s health: Dr Raiwalui

Pacific Specialist Hospital is working to improve access to gynecological services for women in the Western Division, with a focus on early screening and community outreach.

Dr Ratu Vereniki Raiwalui says the hospital is expanding its role beyond specialist treatment to improve access to gynaecological services, especially for women who face difficulties reaching specialist care.

He says the hospital is strongly focusing on screening for reproductive and cancer-related conditions, as early detection helps prevent serious complications and improves survival chances.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Raiwalui adds that while Pacific Specialist is mainly a curative service, it is also working closely with the public health system to take reproductive health information into communities.

“Ensuring that we are moving this out to the community. Even though we’re a curative service, our main focus is also going out into the public health system and ensuring that this type of service is available, that it’s accessible for any type of screening”

He says Women are often reluctant to speak openly about intimate health problems unless they feel safe, understood, and confident in the doctor treating them.

Dr Raiwalui says the main issue is patient comfort and trust, which plays a major role in whether women seek medical help early or continue to suffer in silence.

“There’s a profound psychological difference between a woman who walks into a clinic and knowing that she’s seeing an expert. It actually fosters trust between the gynaecologist and the patient and openness”

Fiji’s women face a silent health crisis driven by rising conditions, limited access to specialists, and inconsistent health programs.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.