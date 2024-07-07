Duavata carnival hailed a success

The 2024 Digicel Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival committee has been hailed as a success with great turnouts from the public at large and the dissemination of information on the fight against drugs.

Duavata Committee chair Satish Kumar says with the numbers of crimes and drug cases in Fiji, the Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival, which is a police-supported concept, aims to create awareness on drug issues that have not only taken their toll on society but individuals as well.

He says the carnival continues to provide a better platform for individuals to address real and current issues despite challenges like attempts by certain committees to stop the carnival from happening this year.

“I would like to thank everyone and all the sponsors and those who have supported us, and I must tell you that the Duavata Northern Crime Prevention is one of the best in Fiji, and it’s the only carnival in Fiji that educates people about the crime happening in our community.”

Kumar adds that through the Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival, a police van and a total of 32 CCTV cameras have been installed around Labasa town that are fully monitored by the North Police Command Centre.

Stall owners have also seen a thrive in business sales throughout the week.

Meanwhile, tonight will be the crowning of the 2024 Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival Queen with the long-week theme Duavata for Everyone’s Safety: Let’s all work together and stop drugs.”.