Drug raid lands three in police custody

[ Source : Fiji Police Force/ Facebook ]

Three people are in police custody following two separated drug raids in Labasa, which led to the discovery of substances believed to be marijuana and methamphetamine.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations ACP Livai Driu says the first raid by the Labasa Taskforce was conducted in Batinikama, where a 49-year-old farmer was arrested following the discovery of dried leaves and seeds believed to be marijuana.

He says another raid was conducted in Tuatua, where a man and woman were taken into custody following the discovery of white substances believed to be methamphetamine and smoking apparatus.

Driu says the arrests are significant as the drugs were destined to be sold, impacting lives and society.

He says money alleged to be proceeds of crime was also seized in one of the raids.