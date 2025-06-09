Drug hotspots spark safety concerns for Suva businesses

[Photo: FILE]

Concerns are growing over the safety of businesses and consumers in Suva due to an increase in drug-related activities in parts of the city.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says there are several identified hotspots, which are known areas for drug activity.

Patel emphasises that retailers are collaborating closely with the police and relevant authorities to address these issues and enhance safety within the city.

He says the situation has increased fear among some business operators, affecting their ability to operate with confidence, particularly during peak shopping periods.

“Well, like a drug issue in the city, there are some hotspots, like I’ve said, there’s a spot for car park, we know it’s a hotspot for drugs.”

Patel adds that retailers are looking forward to installing more cameras in the identified hotspot areas.

He says that almost 40 cameras have been installed in parts of the city, and authorities are now finalising internet connectivity so the system can be directly linked to the control centre at Totogo.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aporosa Lutunauga, says police are working on comprehensive strategies to address issues affecting the public.

“Everybody has to take their own responsibility in ensuring that the maintenance of law and order in this country is maintained not by anyone else but by ourselves.”

Relevant authorities say they have taken proactive steps to make the city safer, adding that this will help restore confidence among customers returning to town.

