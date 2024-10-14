Drug fuels serious offenses

Police Inspector Usaia Donu says increased cannabis use among young people has led to a rise in serious criminal offenses, such as robbery and violence.

Inspector Donu sheds light on the serious implications of drug use, particularly highlighting the dangers of drugs like methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.

While speaking at the International Day of the Girls at the Marist Brothers High School this week, he stressed that these substances can severely impact the central nervous system and overall mental health.

Article continues after advertisement

He highlights the rising prevalence of methamphetamine, or “ice,” warning that this potent stimulant poses serious risks, leading users to experience extreme highs that can result in reckless behavior.

“Meth or ice is above the high level, which is called rush. It can come down to eight different experiences. I was in Raiwai, doing training, going on training. I was talking to the youth in Raiwai. So many young people are affected by meth.”

Inspector Donu stresses that gaining wisdom through education and spiritual guidance is essential for overcoming the challenges posed by drug use.

“It can affect your educational career, especially the laws that we have. If someone is engaged in a law, or convicted by law, remember, it takes 10 years to rehabilitate your records.”

He is also urging young people to remain vigilant against the allure of drugs and to prioritize their mental health and well-being.