Drua franchise to get chunk of funding

Fiji will get the chunk of funding from the Australian government for the Drua franchise including the Fijiana Drua.

This was announced in Australia today as Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka continues his state visit there.

Through the Pacific Aus Sports, the funding is of just over $76 million for the whole Pacific and Fiji will be getting the largest chunk of it.

The previous funding cycle of the same amount ended this year, and this new amount is an extension to the program.

The Pacific Aus Sports program is the most successful funding for sports by Australia to developing nations.

Rabuka commenced his first day of engagements in Australia with a significant event, the launch of funding assistance for the Fijian Drua and Fijiana Drua teams.

He says this event carries deep personal significance.

The PM says as a former national sportsman, he understands the dedication and sacrifices that Fijian and Pacific athletes make as they prepare for elite competitions and events.

During the launch, Rabuka expressed Fiji’s gratitude and paid tribute to the Government and the people of Australia.

Rabuka also recognized the vital contributions of the DFAT’s Office of the Pacific and the Australian Rugby Union.

He emphasized that without their support, the rise and success of the DRUA men’s and women’s teams would not have been possible.

He says that in just two years of their engagement in Super Rugby competitions, Fiji has witnessed the substantial returns on Australia’s investment, which has made a positive impact on the lives of Fijian families and communities.

The Prime Minister Rabuka also took the opportunity to personally invite Australia’s Minister for Defence Industry and Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy, to Fiji in March next year for the thrilling double-header clash between Fiji, Fijiana Drua, and the Waratahs.

He expressed the importance of Minister Conroy experiencing Fiji’s brand of rugby and witnessing the tangible effects of the PacificAus Sports program on the ground.

Rabuka concluded by expressing optimism that the relationship between the two rugby nations would continue to flourish and strengthen.

The launch took place at the home of the New South Wales Waratahs, with the presence of Minister Conroy.