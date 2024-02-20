Dr Tudravu appointed as PS Health

Dr. Jemesa Tudravu

Dr. Jemesa Tudravu has been appointed the Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services under the agreement of the Prime Minister and the Public Service Commission.

PSC Chair, Luke Rokovada says as an experienced Orthopaedic Surgeon and Health Administrator both locally and abroad, Dr Tudravu brings a wealth of expertise to the Ministry.

Rokovada says with Dr Tudravu’s expertise the Ministry will prosper and attain new levels of success in enhancing the healthcare services.