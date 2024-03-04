DPP given green light to consolidate drug charges

The prosecution has been given the green light to consolidate charges against the 13 individuals implicated in connection to the seizure of more than four tonnes of methamphetamine in Nadi.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) John Rabuku made the application for consolidation earlier today at the Lautoka High Court.

While one of the defense lawyers, Iqbal Khan, initially agreed to the consolidation of charges, others expressed objections.

However, after moments of debate and discussion, all legal representatives reached a consensus agreeing on the consolidation.

Furthermore, the court has agreed that the DPP must furnish transcripts of the caution interviews to all lawyers representing the accused individuals.

On the 27th of March the court will undertake a thorough review of the consolidation of charges, while on the 15th, the case will be called for mention.