DPM Prasad visits Kadavu

[Credit: Biman Prasad/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Finance, and Acting Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Professor Biman Prasad, is in Kadavu on an official two-day visit, engaging with communities and addressing key development priorities.

Accompanying him are Attorney General Graham Leung, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua, and Assistant Minister for Public Works and Transport Naisa Tuinaceva.

The people of Kadavu warmly welcomed the delegation, with traditional ceremonies highlighting their deep respect for the government’s presence.

Article continues after advertisement

During the visit, key issues were discussed, including the need for government accommodation for civil servants, additional vehicles for essential services, a reliable power supply, water infrastructure improvements, and measures to address high transportation costs.

Professor Prasad reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling these challenges and driving sustainable development, ensuring that Kadavu and its people receive the necessary support and services.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.