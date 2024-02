DPM Prasad arrives in New Delhi

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (left), Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad [Source: Business Standard]

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad is in New Delhi, India for a weeklong visit.

Upon reaching the National Capital, Professor Prasad was welcomed by the Ministry of External Affairs’ JS Indo-Pacific, Paramita Tripathi.

Prasad will be in India until February 10th.

He will meet Minister for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh later today, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.