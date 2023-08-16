Ditoka visits Monfort Boys town

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka visited the Monfort Boys Town in Togalevu yesterday.

The visit serves as an insight into the various programs offered at the school, where more than 120 students are currently enrolled.

Courses range from automotive engineering to farming, cabinet and joinery, metal work, and electrical engineering.

Ditoka was also taken on a tour around the school to witness the progress achieved through the various courses and educational programs offered at Monfort Boys Town.



The Minister was also accorded a traditional welcome ceremony by the students and teachers of the school to express their appreciation for the visit.



