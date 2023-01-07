Discussions held on labor market

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh paid a courtesy call on the FCEF yesterday. [Source: Fijian Government]

Labor mobility scheme, skills migration, revitalization of Wages Councils, centered discussion between the Employment Ministry and Executive Committee of the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation.

The courtesy visit was an opportunity for the bipartite partners to deliberate on policy issues pertaining to employment, productivity and industrial relations.

During his visit, the Employment Minister said he is looking forward to working closely with the social partners in ensuring a balance on how they look after the employers and the workers of this country which will create employment and economic stability.

Singh added that the people of Fiji now have a government that is ready to listen, work together with the stakeholders and in achieving the objectives that the new government has set for its people.

He also emphasized the importance of tripartism where dialogue in good faith is vital for consensus building and that there will be no stumbling blocks to stop the tripartite consultative machinery from convening and following the due processes required.

The FCEF executive committee assured the Minister and his senior management team their 100 per cent support as both stakeholders take on the same mindset using the tripartite machinery to move the agendas of common interest for both employers and workers as well as sharing insights on the way forward in improving Fiji’s labor market.