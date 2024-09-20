Derelict vessel removal hampered by boat owners

[File Photo]

Efforts to remove derelict vessels from the Suva harbour have been hindered by a lack of cooperation from boat owners, says Ministry of Environment Permanent Secretary Dr. Sivendra Michael.

While responding to questions by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Ministry of Environment PS highlighted that boat owners are not submitting the required Environmental Impact Assessment screening application.

While scrap metal recycling companies operate in the Western and Central divisions, there are no specific facilities dedicated to vessel disposal.

Dr. Michael says the process is often delayed by boat owners who are failing to submit details of Environmental Impact Assessment screening applications.

“So most of the time the boat owners are not putting in the EIA screening application. So we have no basis to start the process to even work with MSAF to sink these boats. So we’ve always when this has been brought to attention, for example, from Serua, we’ve asked the owner of the boat to come and put in an EIA screening application that amounts to $255.55 so that we can actually send our officers, work with MSAF, and then find a solution to those issues.”

He says the Ministry of Environment remains engaged in addressing these issues, but solutions will require a comprehensive approach.