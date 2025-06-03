Defense reviews proposed agreed documents

Former FBC CEO, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and FBC CFO Vimlesh Sagar

The counsels for former Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, and Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Sagar have been given time to go through proposed agreed documents which are part of the pretrial conference.

The two appeared before Suva Magistrate Charles Ratakele this afternoon

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption counsel had provided proposed agreed documents yesterday which the defense need to go through as there are 69 of them were in the proposed list.

Sagar’s counsel was given this list in court. He also needed time to go through them.

Defense Counsel, Gul Fatima also asked FICAC for any proposed agreed facts that they intend to put across for consideration by the defence.

FICAC asked for time till tomorrow to send these to the defense counsels.

Defence has been given 30 days to go through proposed agreed facts and documents.

The matter has been adjourned to 3rd July.

In this matter, Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss, while Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Sayed-Khaiyum is alleged to have pursued five legal proceedings without the knowledge and approval of the FBC board of directors for $138,813.37, which were not in the interest of the company.

The alleged incident occurred between July 1, 2017, and January 31, 2023.

Sagar is charged with general dishonesty-causing a loss, for allegedly approving payments to be made to R Patel Lawyers without the approval of the FBC board, amounting to $15,075.88.

