Damodar Cinemas boost digitization

Damodar Cinemas is moving towards digitization as a quarter of their tickets sales are done on Vodafone Fiji’s M-PAiSA platform.

Chief Executive Div Damodar expressed this today with the reintroduction of the “Wednesday Blockbuster Movies with M-PAiSA 2024” in Suva today.

Damodar says sale through the online payment platform boosts convenience for their customers.

“We have noticed now the digital economy has grown very big, the main reason is the efficient technology investment by Vodafone when it comes to M-PAiSA and until now with Damodar cinemas we have noticed at least 25% of all ticket sales are done on M-PAiSA.”

Damodar adds that this is being done in an effort to boost and incorporate digitalization into the movie going experience.