Cyclone Rae destroys 80% of crops in Lau Group

The people of Oneata, Kabara, and Ono-i-Lau in the Lau Group lost 80 percent of their crops from the devastation of Cyclone Rae.

This was confirmed after an assessment by a government team was carried out on the islands.

District Officer Osea Ravukivuki says they also found significant damage to homes.

He adds that in some of the other islands in the group, they have been preparing for an event if a natural disaster were to come.

“A few of the islands we have seen, they’ve prepared well. They’ve planted the crops that were supposed to be planted during the cyclone seasons, but that will also bring a lesson to the other islands to be prepared. We know that cassava was the most damaged crop that we’ve seen throughout the islands. Other crops can be maintained to assist in terms of the damages that are done.”

Ravukivuki says the team also delivered essential food, water, and supplies to the affected communities at the earliest.

He adds that their assessment is done, and a final report will be sent to authorities soon, paving the way for urgent assistance.

