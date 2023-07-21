Cultural exchange to strengthen relationship

I-Taukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu [ Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A delegation from Fiji has visited the people of Malampa Province in Vanuatu, presenting their sevusevu as a gesture of appreciation.

i-Taukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu says the gesture acknowledges the province for adopting Fijians living in Vanuatu as family.

He says this cross-cultural interaction is expected to strengthen the relationship between Fiji and the people of Malampa.

“For our future generation that will come, they will still remember that they will be working together closely so that the Melanesian brothers and sister understand that it’s a bond between Malampa and Fiji.”



According to Tom Bruce, who is the president of the Fijian community in Vanuatu, the Malampa people have welcomed Fijians living in the country as their own since 2008.



Meanwhile, Vasu is leading a delegation to the 7th Melanesian Art and Culture Festival, which is underway in Vanuatu’s capital city, Port Vila.

The regional event will conclude on July 31st.



