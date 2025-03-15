New claims in Nausori Highlands murder case

[File Photo]

The Criminal Investigation Department’s Major Crime Unit is now investigating a letter by a serving prisoner in relation to the murder of five people in the Nausori Highlands in Nadi in 2019.

Mohammed Isoof is serving life sentence in relation to this murder.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime – Mesake Waqa confirms that Isoof has written to the Police Force outlining that someone had confessed to him in prison to be responsible for the murder of the five people.

Mohammed Isoof. [File Photo]

Isoof was convicted of five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in January 2022.

The bodies were of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife, Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and Kajal’s two daughters aged 11 and 8 years.



[File Photo]

A 1-year-old was also found crawling nearby.

