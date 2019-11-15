Shortage of Kava supply claims Lautoka vendors

Eleven days in lockdown and some vendors in the Lautoka market are claiming they’re running low on the supply of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Vendor Shaba Begum told FBC News says they’re facing difficulties in restocking their supply.

“In the western – the problem there’s a bit of vegetables coming. They want the prices to go up. It’s an empty table so what should we sell. This time very hard bad and very hard.”

It’s not only the vegetable sellers who are affected, the Kava vendors’ claim their supply is also running low.

“Same depends on the Kava. The thing is empty – Kava can’t come and we are facing with our income, it has gone down.”

Some vendors are also claiming that farmers within the Sugar City have increased the prices of the produce sold to the vendors and its trickle-down effect is being felt by the locals in the confined area.

The Agriculture Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says his team has stocked up the supplies.

Dr Reddy says due to irregular supply from the sources, they were unable to provide the full volume to meet the demand inside Lautoka.