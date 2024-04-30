FRCS seizes illegal materials at seaports

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has been able to discover and confiscate illegal materials such as undeclared tobacco and alcohol products, and undisclosed cash amounting to $50,000 aboard vessels over the last seven months.

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service representative, Osea Dakai says this is a remarkable achievement for FRCS, attributed to their learning from the series of Seaport Border Control Training.

Dakai says this is a strong statement that Fiji is against illicit activities.

“Our unwavering commitment to border control and law enforcement is not just a declaration, but a demonstrated reality. We are actively deterring illegal businesses from operating within our waters, ensuring that our maritime waters remain secure and free from criminal exploitation.”

Dakai says the collaborative effort is a testament to the commitment of seaport border controllers, to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the nation.

The Second Seaport Border Control Training was held in Nadi yesterday; attended by representatives from the Fiji Revenue Customs Service, Fiji Immigration, Fiji Navy, Fiji Police, Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji, Biosecurity, Fisheries, and Health.

The training was organized by FRCS and United Nations Development Programme.