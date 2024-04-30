Youngsters named for Fiji U16 trials

Maikah Dau

Young football sensation, Maikah Dau, is amongst the 40 players named for the final trials to select the Fiji Under-16 team for the OFC Qualifiers in Tahiti.

The Nasinu rep, is joined by the likes of other upcoming players like Avishaan Chand of Rewa, and Tailevu Naitaisiri’s Jason Dau and Usaia Tamaniqio.

Former national rep, Krishan Samy’s son and namesake is also included, while Suva’s Rishaal Shankar is also named.

There are four overseas-based trialists, including Reef Douglas and Ryan Achari from New Zealand, Australia-based Raheel Narsey and Nicholas Pal from German.

The final trials will be held at the Fiji FA Academy in Suva from May 8-13.