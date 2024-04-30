Civil Service expands internship graduate trainee program

[Source: Ministry of Civil Service/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Civil Service has announced an expansion of its Internship Graduate Trainee Programme to welcome Diploma Graduates.

The Public Service Commission supports the Ministry’s decision to nurture talent and provide opportunities for a wider range of aspiring professionals.

The Ministry has revised the eligibility criteria; degree graduates now require a GPA of 2.5, down from 3, while diploma graduates with a GPA of 2 or higher are eligible to apply.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary Parmesh Chand highlighted the success of the IGT Programme since its implementation in September 2023, with 69 candidates currently in the Merit Pool.

He says 24 people have already secured employment, in the private and public sectors demonstrating the program’s effectiveness in preparing candidates for meaningful roles in the labour market.

Chand adds diploma graduates from 2021 to 2024, who specialize in fields such as architecture, quantity surveying, civil and structural engineering, building services engineering, construction management, and project management are encouraged to seize this opportunity to kick-start their careers in the public sector.