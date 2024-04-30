Volatabu expresses concern over drug trends

[File Photo]

There has been a shift in the drug usage trend, whereby people are injecting themselves with liquid methamphetamine and also mixing drugs to create cocktails.

Drug-Free World Fiji founder Kalesi Volatabu has sounded the alarm over this emerging crisis, highlighting the dangers posed by the trend.

Volatabu says the worrying trend not only amplifies the risks associated with drug abuse but also complicates efforts to address the issue effectively.

She has expressed deep concern over the growing practice of mixing various drugs to create cocktails, a trend that has become increasingly prevalent in recent years.

“They are creating their own cocktail. That means they are mixing one drug with the other, and this has been happening for a while. But now it has actually exploded.”

Volatabu says the increasing trend has also led to Bluetooth, which is a growing concern as she believes this might be contributing to the increase in HIV cases.

She adds that other drugs that are found on the streets include marijuana, ketamine, fentanyl, ecstasy, heroin, cocaine, LSD, and methamphetamine.