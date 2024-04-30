Police ramp up security for Fiji Finals

With the countdown on for the highly anticipated Fiji Finals, the Police Force is ramping up operations to ensure a safe and drug-free event.

This comes amid growing concerns about students being found with illicit drugs in schools.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu has issued a stern warning to those planning criminal activities during the Fiji Finals.

“People who are planning to come over to the stadium to smuggle drugs and use students must think twice. We will put all our capabilities, our K9’s with the joint operation with FDU, we will be based at the main entrance at the stadium.”

ACP Driu also emphasized their focus on underage access to nightclubs.

He says he will also meet with the nightclub owners to ensure that minors are not allowed to enter the nightclubs.