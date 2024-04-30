Girmit celebration committee seeks blessings

[File Photo]

The committee responsible for the upcoming 145th Girmit Celebration sought blessings today from the chiefs of Vuda in Lautoka and formally invited them to be part of the event.

This year, the celebrations will be held at the Girmit Center in Lautoka.

Commemoration Committee Chair Sashi Kiran says that today’s traditional Sevusevu presentation was significant for the successful hosting of the celebrations.

Article continues after advertisement

Kiran explains the reasons behind today’s traditional ceremony.

“Today, actually, we are going to seek blessings from Tui Vidilo, where the land of Girmit Centre sits, to seek his blessings, and also issue an invite to him for Friday night. We also go and visit Turaga Tui Vuda and seek his blessings because we live in his Qoliqoli.”



[File Photo]

The Official celebration will begin on May 10th and will continue until the 13th.

“So we’ll have a full few days’ programme here. We’ll start on Friday night by honouring the people of the land who have been very gracious and very supportive. And our people have lived on this land and worked on this land, so it’s important to honour our landowners and our chiefs of the land.”

Just like last year, there will be a number of traditional items and programs for children aimed at educating them about Fiji’s indenture system.

Additionally, a Girmit Soccer Tournament will be held at Nadovu Park.

The main celebration, scheduled for May 13th, will commence with a float procession through Lautoka City.